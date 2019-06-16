Reduce and rationalise taxes, say Gujarat hotel association

Hoteliers from south Gujarat has urged union finance minister to rationalize Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the hospitality sector. Instead of multiple slabs, the sector should be subjected to 12 per cent GST. Allied services like laundry, taxi service, pick-up and drop, and Wi-Fi among others should also have tax uniform with general tax on the sector. A meeting of GST Council is scheduled on June 20.

In a letter to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, The Southern Gujarat Hotel and Restaurant Association said that the sector is subjected to differential tax rates. Rooms with a per night rent between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 have 12 per cent GST, those between Rs 2,501 and Rs 7,500 have 18 per cent GST and those above Rs 7,500 have 28 per cent GST. Moreover, services like laundry, pick-up and dropping of the customers, and others are subject to 18 per cent tax. "Instead, tax over rooms and other services should be uniform at 12 per cent," said a letter quoting Sanat Relia, senior vice president of the association.

He also said that restaurants with turnover below Rs 1.5 crore have 5 per cent composition tax, meaning that they will not be entitled for Input Tax Credit (ITC), they have paid while buying raw materials and availing other services.

However, those above Rs 1.5 crore are subject to 5 per cent GST without ITC. The association suggested that this should be replaced by 12 per cent GST, so that they will be able to avail ITC. It said that 18 per cent GST for indoor banquet and outdoor catering is too high. This should be reduced to 12 per cent. "In Surat many restaurants have closed down in past two years. They cannot withstand high taxation and complicated procedures for compliance under GST. So we want simplification of compliance and lower tax rates. Filing three returns per month is a tedious procedure and the focus of businessmen shifts from doing business to ensuring compliance," said Relia.

Demand

