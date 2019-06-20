Rapped for laxity, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation chalks out monsoon plan

After facing criticism from sections of society for not responding in time during recent rains, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has outlined four measures to deal with monsoon-related problems in an effective manner.

Rains on Tuesday evening caused water logging in nearly 40 parts of the city and disrupted vehicular traffic, causing hardships to commuters and pedestrians. Many parts of the city were knee-deep in water with less than one inch of rains. There were incidents of cave-ins with vehicles and animals getting trapped.

The AMC was criticised as its claims of a pre-monsoon action plan failed even though rains were not heavy. A meeting of AMC office-bearers and officials was held on Wednesday to iron out the shortcomings in the response to rains.

"We have chalked out a four-point strategy so that citizens do not have to face hardships in similar situations," said Amul Bhatt, chairman of the Standing Committee of AMC.

Accordingly, all the civic works or digging of roads that had begun in the past fortnight are being reviewed and will be properly watered before they are thrown open for public use.

Close to 18 spots with a high likelihood of waterlogging have been identified and measures will be taken for speedy drainage of water. To increase coordination between the fire brigade and other establishments, workshops have been planned to ensure that staff and equipment reach the spot in the shortest possible time and finally, drainage lines and manholes will be cleaned to remove all blockage.

According to a report by the AMC, Ahmedabad city witnessed 34.71 mm rains in 24 hours ending at 4:00 pm on Wednesday. With this, the total seasonal rainfall has risen to 71.58 mm.