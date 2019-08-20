Rajkot man held for raping 4-year-old girl

On Saturday afternoon, the accused grabbed the survivour while she was playing outside her house, took her to his room, raped her and fled from the spot.

A 43-year-old man was arrested by Rajkot police on Sunday for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl on Saturday afternoon. The incident took place in Chibhada village of Lodika taluka, Rajkot.

The accused has been identified as Lalji Khimsuria, a neighbour of the survivour. On Saturday afternoon, the accused grabbed the survivour while she was playing outside her house, took her to his room, raped her and fled from the spot.

The scared minor reached home, bleeding profusely and narrated the entire incident to her mother. She was rushed to Rajkot civil hospital and a complaint was lodged against the accused.

The police formed three teams to trace Khimsuria's location who had sought shelter near his locality. Acting on a tip-off, the Rajkot Rural Crime branch arrested the accused from the spot.

Interrogation revealed that he has been separated from his wife 15-years ago, and was staying with his mother alone.