Rains affect traffic, 197 roads blocked in Gujarat

Due to heavy rainfall, electricity supply was affected in districts of central Gujarat

It's raining cats and dogs in some parts of Gujarat. Due to heavy rainfall, several roads were choked with traffic and electricity supply was affected in some districts of central Gujarat. A press release issued by the state government stated that in six villages of Anand district and two villages of Vadodara, the power supply was affected owing to floods.

There have been widespread showers in southeast and central Gujarat, with 67 talukas in the region receiving heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. These showers accounted for 22.86% of the total rainfall recorded in the season so far.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, Bardoli (Surat) received 215mm of rainfall, Chikhli (Navsari) 207mm, Dharampur (Valsad) 205mm, Waghai (Dangs) 203mm and Borsad (Anand) 198mm, within a span of 24 hours until 7pm on Thursday, with the total amount of rainfall occurring across these aforementioned five talukas standing at 8 inches.

As per the weatherman, some parts of the state are likely to receive heavy rains. "There is a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat. In the wake of this weather system, heavy rains would continue to lash districts of south Gujarat and the adjoining Saurashtra region. Places such as Mahuva, Bhavnagar, Valsad and Surat would continue to witness hefty monsoon rains," said a senior Met official.

Central stations such as Cities of Ahmedabad, Rajkot and also Gandhinagar would also witness light to moderate rainfall.

LIFE DISRUPTED

Due to heavy rainfall, electricity supply was affected in districts of central Gujarat. A press release by state said, in 6 villages of Anand district and 2 of Vadodara, the power supply was impeded due to floods