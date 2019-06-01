Headlines

Ahmedabad

Over 9000 pharmacy students apply for a mere 5000 seats in Gujarat

Experts believe that the numbers are expected to increase with four more days left for registrations

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

Pharmacy admissions this year has witnessed a massive rise this year. For nearly 5000 seats in the state, the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has given out a total of 13,882 Personal Identification Number (PIC) kits, out of which, 9968 students have registered. Experts believe that the numbers are expected to increase with four more days left for registrations.

GP Vadodaria, member secretary, ACPC said, "The numbers will further increase, as maximum number of students register on last two days. This year, the eligibility criteria for entry to degree pharmacy courses has been reduced from 45 per cent to minimum passing marks in Class 12 boards. This is one of the reason for rise in numbers."

Nearly 5,000 pharmacy seats are offered by 65-70 colleges. However, This year, there has been a drop of new engineering and pharmacy colleges across the state. As per All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), it has received a total of 228 applications for engineering colleges and 891 applications for pharmacy colleges from across the country.

Applications from Gujarat were quite low, as compared to states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh and others. A total of 15 applications, 10 for engineering and five for pharmacy from Gujarat has been received by the AICTE as against 600 from Uttar Pradesh, 93 from Maharashtra, 54 from Madhya Pradesh, 42 from Rajasthan and 21 from Chhatisgarh.

However, situation for engineering seats looks gloomy. For nearly 61,000 seats in the state, there are only 40,000 students, so invariably there will be nearly 20,000 seats that remain vacant. The ACPC has sold a total of 34,621 PINs out of which 25,973 students have registered for admissions in engineering.

