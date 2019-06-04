Over 40% of vehicles in Ahmedabad still without HSRP plates

On May 29, the state government extended the deadline of installing the high security registration plates (HSRP) in old vehicles for the eleventh time.

In 2013, the Supreme Court passed an order to make HSRP mandatory for vehicles. There are a total of 41.2 lakhs vehicles registered with the Ahmedabad Regional Transport Office (RTO), of which only 23.6 lakh vehicles have installed the HSRP till now.

SP Muniya, regional transport officer said, "We have managed to get all new vehicles installed with HSRP plates, but the old vehicles are still in the city. The vehicles pending are the old ones and can only get the plates installed if the vehicle owner comes to the RTO and we cannot do anything if they are not willing to."

As per the data of RTO, till now a total of 23.6 lakh vehicles have installed HSRP in their vehicles. Out of which, 16.25 lakh vehicles were from Ahmedabad RTO, 6.58 lakh vehicles were from Vastral RTO and 80,693 vehicles were from Bavla RTO.

Jigar Patel, a businessman who has not installed HSRP, said, "I could not get the plate installed as there was a data backlog issue with the RTO system. The officials told me that I can only get the HSRP installed once my backlog is cleared." He further added, "When I learnt that the entire process was lengthy, I gave up."

Senior HSRP official said, "There many vehicle owners who scraped their old vehicle and have not cancelled their registration from RTO, there are also people who have paid for HSRP but didn't show up at RTO to install the plates. The scraped vehicles will be only verified when the vehicle owner is manually checked, which is not possible right now."

The state government has for the eleventh time has decided to extend the deadline for installation of (HSRP) in old vehicles. The last date for HSRP fitting is now August 31.

The deadline was extended six times last year and has been extended four times this year. It was slated to expire on January 31, and then to February 28, with May 31 the latest deadline.

Process Of Getting HSRP Installed

First, the applicant has to get an online appointment through the HSRP mobile application. He/she has to complete the KYC process on the application and have to submit the form. Once it is done, the applicant has to visit the respected RTO to pay the fee. Later the applicant receives a message on the registered mobile number when he/she will have come again to the RTO and HSRP plates will be installed on your vehicles.

