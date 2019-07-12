Not so dry: Over nine liquor bottles seized every hour in Gujarat

Despite a stringent policing to keep the state 'dry', Gujarat witnessed seizure of over 1.62 lakh liquor bottles in the last two years. This means more than nine liquor bottles were seized in an hour every day.

Of the 1.62 lakh liquor bottles, 29,989 pertained to Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). Surat accounted for 12% of all such cases (19,689).

As per figures released by the state government in reply to various questions on prohibition cases in the state, liquor worth Rs 254 crore was seized from various districts of the state.

In all, 1.8 lakh people were arrested in connection with prohibition cases, while 3,095 accused are absconding.

The highest seizure of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was witnessed in Surat. In fact, the top three districts to record the highest number of cases of IMFL seizure were all from South Gujarat. Surat recorded 6,028 such cases, while 28,420 people were arrested. Valsad and Dahod with 2,399 and 2,525 follow close on the heels.

Surat also leads in the number of cases in which country-made liquor was nabbed (13,661) followed by Ahmedabad (10,978) and Bharuch (10,676).

Ahmedabad has also recorded several instances of hooch tragedy with the one in 2010 in Kagdapith resulting in the death of over 150 people.

In terms of the value of liquor seized, the highest seizure was recorded in Banaskantha that accounted for the seizure of liquor worth Rs25.5 crore followed by Valsad that recorded seizure of liquor worth Rs 24.9 crore.

The cities of Surat and Ahmedabad account for seized liquor worth just Rs16.4 crore and Rs18.72 crore respectively. Surat, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara are among the top five districts that recorded the highest seizure in terms of value.

The state assembly, in 2017, had amended the Gujarat Prohibition Act which awarded up to 10 years of imprisonment for manufacture, sale, and transportation of liquor. This was increased from the earlier 3 years imprisonment. The amendments also allowed for a fine up to Rs 5 lakh. The amendments also allowed for prosecution even if consumption was done within the four walls of the house.

Over 1.58 criminal cases under the Prohibition Act are pending before various courts in the city.

Gujarat had adopted ‘stringent’ prohibition policy since its formation in 1960

TOP FIVE SEIZURES (IN TERMS OF VALUE)

25.52 cr – Banaskantha

– Banaskantha 24.92 cr – Valsad

– Valsad 18.72 cr – Ahmedabad

– Ahmedabad 18.63 cr – Vadodara

– Vadodara 16.47 cr – Surat

