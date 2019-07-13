Not scared of defamation cases: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in the city on Friday to appear before a metropolitan court in connection with the defamation suits filed by ADC Bank and its chairman, claimed that BJP uses "money power" and "intimidation" to topple the government and the same is happening in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media, he said, "BJP uses money power or threat to topple government wherever it can. It was witnessed in Goa, then northeast, and now they are trying the same in Karnataka. It is their way of functioning. This is reality." He also said Congress is fighting for truth, which makes it stronger.

On being asked about the various defamation cases filed against him across the country, the Gandhi scion said, "There is an attempt to suppress, threaten, but this does not matter to me. I am not scared. I will stand against it and continue to fight. This is a fight for the Constitution, the country's future, against corruption and against atrocity. It will go on."

In the defamation suits filed by ADC Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel, action is being sought against Gandhi and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for defaming them and projecting them as "scamsters" involved in a Rs 745/59 crore scam of converting demonetised currencies within five days of Prime Minister announcing the note ban November 8, 2016. BJP president Amit Shah is one of the directors of the bank.

Patel has alleged that Rahul's tweet saying #ShahZyadaKhaGaya was damaging to the bank's reputation and many potential depositors refrained from depositing in the bank. He has also alleged that Rahul's tweet and Surjewala's press conference on the subject in June 2018 has ruined his and the bank's reputation.