Non transparent expenses rise 28% to Rs 11,017 crore: CAG

Expenses

Non transparent expenditure rose almost 28% to Rs 11,017.3 crore in financial year 2017-18 compared to Rs 8,608.12 crore in 2016-17, national accounting watchdog warned in its recent report on state government finances. In the financial reporting pattern, there are provisions called Minor Head 800-Other Expenditure and Minor Head 800-Other Receipts, where you cannot trace where the expenses are made or from where receipts are coming. Expenditure under this category is on the rise, it said.

In its report on 'State Finances Audit Report' for the year 2017-18, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India drew attention to the fact that in the financial year 2017-18, expenditure aggregating Rs 11,017.30 crore was classified under Minor Head '800-Other Expenditure'. This is 6.94 per cent of Rs 1,58,704.16 crore incurred during the year.

The report said that Revenue, Panchayats Rural Housing and Rural Development; Industries and Mines; Roads and Building; and Women and Child Development are leaders in putting the expenditures under this head. "In Major Head 2075: Miscellaneous General Services, 34.75 crore (97 per cent) of Rs 35.81 crore and in Major Head 2852: Industries, Rs 1,268.23 crore of Rs 1,320.54 (or 96 per cent of expense) were booked under omnibus Minor Head 800," said the report. CAG warned that budgeting of large amounts under the omnibus Minor Head 800-Other Expenditure/Receipts affects transparency in financial reporting, as it fails to indicate dis-aggregated information in different activities of the Government separately in the accounts. CAG identified eight cases where expenditure of more than Rs 100 crore was booked under this head during the year.

"Of late the expenditure under this head is on rise. You do not get information of other expenses. CAG regularly suggests to the government that as far as possible avoid Minor Head-800 so that there is transparency in accounting and receipts. If the governments wants to spend, it should rather open a special minor head, but not put it in other expenses," commented Mahender Jethmalani, chief economist at Patheya Budget Centre.

Similarly, Rs 2,336.52 crore worth of revenue receipts have been classified as omnibus 800-Other Receipts. This is 1.9 per cent of total revenue receipts of the state. Agriculture and Co-operation; Industries and Mines; Narmada, Water Resources and Kalpsar; and Finance have been the major defaulting departments, noted CAG.

HIGHLIGHTS