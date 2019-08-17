No flooding in Dholera: Officials

Stating that there is no threat to the ambitious project, the authorities of Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd (DICDL) on Friday clarified that not Dholera Smart City area, but surrounding villages were submerged underwater during recent heavy rains.

On the contrary, local farmers of Dholera area countered that the construction made for the project has aggravated floods and alleged that authorities are showcasing only a part of 900 square km of an area of the entire project.

Following media reports of flooding of Dholera area during recent heavy rains in the state, DICDL authorities said that the road is about two-meter higher than the existing ground level that will protect the area from floods. Authorities further added, "The rising water level affected only the low-lying villages in Dholera, but DSIR which is under construction has largely remained unaffected."

"During heavy rains, rivers overflow and spread in the surrounding area as the entire area is low lying. Since the river channels are undefined, water overflows its banks and causes a flood-like situation in the villages, the DICDL authorities explained.

Speaking on the importance of the project, Jayprakash Shivhare DICDL MD said, "We are first creating world-class infrastructure and then inviting investors. This will create jobs and benefit the society. This is the least productive land with only one crop per year. Instead of acquiring land we are pooling land and returning 50 per cent land to farmers by making them partners."

On the other hand, the farmers' representatives countered the claim of the authorities that the land is not fertile.

Sagar Rabari, founder president of Gujarat Khedut Ekta Samiti said, "Since the area gets waterlogged in monsoon, you cannot irrigate on that field. And, as the water recedes, the soil becomes conducive for wheat, gram, cumin, fodder, and even cotton, without the use of chemical fertilizer."

He further added this is 'zero budget farming' as advocated in the budget of 2019-20 and extremely profitable proposition and so farmers are unwilling to part with their land.

Stating that DICDL project bears no fruit for local farmers, Pradyumansinh Jadeja, Vice President of Bhal Bachao Samiti, told DNA that the government wants to showcase the place anyhow to the industries at the cost of farmers.

"Farmers will lose land and in turn are getting land in the sea, which is of no use. While people from other states are getting the prime land in the region", Jadeja added.