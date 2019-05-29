No fire drills in place for Ahmedabad!

Surat fire

Most of the buildings in the city have a functional fire safety system, but the residents of these buildings do not know how to use fire prevention equipment. The lack of knowledge can be blamed on the very few fire drills conducted by the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service (AFES) department.



Any residential building can get a fire drill done with the help of the AFES department and that too for free. The building authorities will only have to submit an application to the department requesting for the drill and fire officials will conduct the same in a given span of time.



According to fire officials, once the city buildings get their fire safety system installed and a no objection certificate (NOC), they never request for a fire drill in the building. Only the schools get fire drills conducted regularly to educate students. People living in a residential society think of such drills as a waste of time, the officials said.



MF Dastroo, the city's chief fire officer, said, "There is a shortage of staff in our department. This is why we cannot conduct drills regularly in city buildings. We do respond to requests and conduct drills accordingly."



"That apart, there are around 1,700 schools in the city that are equipped with fire safety systems and on a regular basis, we conduct drills for them," he added.



Unmesh Dixit, OSD, Kalorex Group, said, "We, the people of Kalorex group, maintain a yearly planner to conduct fire safety and evacuation drills. We conduct it under the guidance of subject experts."



"Usually, in schools, the evacuation process is taught to children, while adults are taught how to operate the fire system. Similarly, while conducting drills in corporate sector buildings, permanent employees are taught how to use the fire system, extinguisher and other equipment during an accident, while the rest are taught how to evacuate and tackle the fire" Dastoor said.

How safe is Ahmedabad?