Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

No contest for top GCCI posts, 70 candidates in fray for 33 seats

As per the Constitution of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), senior vice president Durgesh Buch will replace incumbent president Jaimin Vasa for the top post.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

Office bearers of top two posts of Gujarat's apex body for trade and industry, will be elected uncontested as there are many candidates as the number of posts, for which elections are to be held. However, of elections for most of the remaining categories will be held. Overall 70 candidates are in fray for 33 seats across eight categories.

As per the Constitution of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), senior vice president Durgesh Buch will replace incumbent president Jaimin Vasa for the top post.

Natvarbhai (Natubhai) Patel, MD of Meghmani Organics Ltd is the lone contender for the post of senior vice president. He will become president of GCCI for the year 2020-21. Hemant Shah, incumbent vice president was also a contender for the post of senior vice president. However, following a series of deliberations involving top players in industry and trade circles in Gujarat, Shah decided not to contest. Bhargav Thakkar is the lone contender for the post of vice president.

There will be no contest for Regional Chamber category as there are two nominees for two posts. Other categories will witness keen contest. Those who are getting elected unopposed, prefer not to come out with a comment now.

"The final list will come out on June 4. So it would not be fair to comment at this stage," said one of the contestants. Buch, who will become president, said that since the aim of every contestant is to ensure well being and growth of Gujarat's trade and industry, there would not any problem in advocating the interest of the community.

Panel Formed To Probe The Allegation

A 3-member panel consisting of former GCCI presidents Rupesh Shah, Rakesh Shah and incumbent office bearer Saurin Parikh has been formed to probe the alleged irregularity in formation of delegation of Business Women Wing (BWW) of GCCI. Jaimin Vasa, GCCI president, had raised objection to inclusion of a member and terminated BWW chairperson Hemlata Bhuta from the post. Bhuta denied the allegation and said that Vasa has been vindictive towards her.

