New Zealand shoot-out: 3 deceased from Gujarat, 2 missing

One person each from A'bad, Bharuch and Navsari among those killed

Three of the 49 deceased in the New Zealand shoot-out are from Gujarat, including one from Ahmedabad, while two others are among the injured or missing, sources said.

Reports state that Maheboob Khokhar, 64, a resident of Juhapura in Ahmedabad, was among the dead. Khokhar and his wife Akhtar were visiting their son Imran in Christchurch. Imran dropped off his father at the Al Noor mosque just moments before the shooting began. The second deceased from the state is identified as Musa Vali Suleman Patel, 59, a native of Luvara village of Bharuch. Patel had sustained bullet wounds under the waist in the shoot-out. He breathed his last at hospital.

"My brother Musa Vali died while undergoing treatment at the hospital," Haji Ali Patel said. He also said that his brother and sister in-law had gone to mosque together. "My brother was shot in the back and was rushed to hospital by police. My sister in-law followed him to hospital but wasn't allowed to meet," he said.

Junaid Kara, a native of Adada village of Navsari district in south Gujarat, is identified as the third Gujarati killed in the shocking attack, in which a gunman went on a shooting spree in a mosque in Christchurch. According to reports, Kara was settled in New Zealand for over a decade, and was running a general store in Christchurch. A father-son duo from Vadodara are also among the victims.

According to officials, Rameez Vora, 28, and his father Arif Vora, 59, are in the list of missing persons put out by New Zealand Red Cross. Rameez is living in New Zealand for over seven years, and Arif was visiting him. "Arif bhai and Rameez had gone to offer namaz at Al Noor Mosque when the shoot-out took place. They did not return home from the mosque. After that, there has been no news about them. We have no update about their condition," Arif Vora's brother Mohsin said.

Mohsin said that Rameez's wife Khushbu had given birth last month, and Arif and his sister in-law Rukshana had gone to NZ to take care of the infant. In the worst ever terror attack in New Zealand, gunmen carried out indiscriminate shootings at two mosques in Christchurch during the Friday prayers, leaving 49 people dead and at least 48 wounded.

CM OFFERS HELP