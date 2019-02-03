New quest: Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela relaunches Shakti Dal

Former Gujarat Chief Minister and veteran politician in Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela on Saturday announced in Rajkot to revive his defunct outfit Shakti Dal again in Gujarat. Vaghela said his outfit would act as NGO to fight against the system on social issues. Vaghela had joined NCP on Tuesday in Ahmedabad in presence of Sharad Pawar.

Pawar had assigned him the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation in Gujarat which always needed the leadership of seasoned politician like Vaghela. This is the way, through which Vaghela would seek people's support and to rejuvanate his popularity over the masses of voters in the state.

Vaghela, however, said that the outfit would not act as a political forum but will be focused to divert the youth on right path who were deviated due to some negative forces in the state. The 'Shakti Dal' was also known as 'Danda Sena' as it was the baton-wielding brigade. Vaghela also informed that the volunteers of the outfit would be in blue uniform and having a red baton with them.

"The purpose of the Shakti Dal is to preserve the values of democracy in Gujarat. There are several negative forces in Gujarat which have been activated for some years and they are on path or destruction. Shakti Dal would fight against these forces as the people have lost the faith in government. This power is ought to be generated in society," he said.

"The volunteers would also help society in case of natural calamities. We are targeting to register one lakh volunteers in one year and online or offline registration will be acceptable. This would prepare physically and intellectually strong brigade in Gujarat in days to come," Vaghela further added.

Ex-CM Vaghela was heading the outfit when was the Congress chief in Gujarat during 2002 to 2004. His archrivals in the party including former CM Amarsinh Chaudhary had opposed this outfit likening the same with RSS and against the party line. The outfit thereafter had been defunct.