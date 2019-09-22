New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy bats for diversity during IIT Gandhinagar town hall

Stressing on the need to ensure unity in diversity and to promote the same, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy urged students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IITGN) to ensure that 'everyone is at the table'.

"Let's not restrict ourselves, falling prey to what somebody wears, what their accent is, what their mother-father do, who they love, or how they worship. Let's get to know each other, understand what is inside. Love and respect each other," said Murphy. He said that there was a need to empower people and not just talk about empowering people.

Murphy, who held a town hall with the students, also fielded questions on H1B visas and the slow visa processing by US authorities.

Speaking on H1B visa issue, Murphy said that on one hand, President Donald Trump was throttling entry of talent through his policies while on the other hand, he was preventing the entry of people who needed to be in the US, particularly those escaping persecution.

He further added that whenever the economy is weak there is a pressure to recover it, with the help of your own on workforce and that also impacts the visa policies.

Highlighting the India and US trade differences over each other's policy, Murphy said that constructive trade talk is good for both the countries. "Sensible free trade is always welcome but at the same time, a country's national interest has to be respected as well. The workers' interest also need to be protected," he said.

IIT Gandhinagar on Saturday exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with four New Jersey public universities for student and faculty exchange. The MOUs was exchanged with New Jersey Institute of Technology, New Jersey City University, Rutgers University and Rowan University in the presence of Murphy and IIT Gandhinagar director Sudhir Jain.

Murphy also met Chief Minister Vijay Rupnai, visited Zydus Pharmaceuticals and attended an event hosted by SME sector during his visit to the city. The Governor was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy, and members of the New Jersey trade and education delegation.