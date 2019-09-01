Need to link industry-academia for quality & innovation: Experts

Anju Sharma, principal secretary, education said that in the coming days industry-academia linkage will be critical

In order to foster quality and innovation, the experts at a conference on higher education organised by the Confederation of India Industry (CII) in the city held on Saturday pointed out that better industry-academia linkage is need of the hour.

Anju Sharma, principal secretary, education said that in the coming days industry-academia linkage will be critical. "Being educated is not the same as having knowledge. We are not able to impart knowledge as our education is imprisoned in certificates and curriculum," said Sharma.

She said there is a need for universities to ensure out of the box thinking among its students and industry has a supporting role to play in them.

Emphasising on the need for research, the principal secretary further said that research in stream requires money and the industry could be a good source for the same.

"Gujarat is perhaps the only state in the country that provides scholarships to students even when they study in the private sector," said Sharma.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said while focusing on the quality education, one needs to think of a quality teacher. "Before quality education, we need to think of teachers quality. That is because if a foundation is not strong, the building will be weak," said Chudasama.

He also rued the fact that educationist often thought in terms of primary, secondary or university education. "When we talk of education, we need to think of it as a whole," said Chuadasama.

Speaking of the efforts taken by the department, the minister said that the 'shala praveshotsav' initiative of the state government has now ensured that there is 100% enrollment of school kids across the state in class 1.

"Today, we have 31 government universities against just 10 in the year 2002-03 while the number of colleges associated with private universities have increased to 41 from zero earlier," he said.