Nearly 50% seats in engineering remain vacant in Gujarat

Nearly 50% seats in engineering in the state have remained vacant with only a total of 33,781 students registering themselves as against 72,000 seats across engineering colleges.

The Admissions Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) on Tuesday concluded the form filling and registration process of engineering and pharmacy admissions with 36,349 PINs (Personal Identification Number) sold for engineering and 16,512 PINs sold for pharmacy.

As against a total number of seats for engineering in the state, officials of ACPC were expecting vacant seats as there were only 40,000 students. But nearly 50% seats remaining vacant has put many in shock. Some believe that the trend of engineering seats being vacant is only increasing over the years. "The state government should incentivise the students and attract them towards engineering otherwise gradually many colleges will witness a shutdown", said an official from ACPC.

PHARMACY FIRST CHOICE Interestingly, on one hand, engineering has witnessed poor response from students, pharmacy on other has receive good response.

Interestingly, on one hand, engineering has witnessed poor response from students, pharmacy on other has receive good response. For nearly 7,000 seats, a total of 15,529 students have registered.

For good response for pharmacy, experts credit the changes made to the eligibility criteria as it has been reduced from 45% to minimum passing marks in Class 12 boards. There are nearly 7,000 seats for pharmacy offered by 65-70 colleges.

As per All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), it has received a total of 228 applications for engineering colleges and 891 applications for pharmacy colleges from across the country.