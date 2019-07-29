National Education Policy: Experts raise doubts

Prime among their objections is that the education policy looks to reduce the role of the state by withdrawing grant and promoting privatisation of education

A group of people associated with the education sector have come together to oppose the Draft National Education Policy of the Centre on various grounds. Prime among their objections is that the education policy looks to reduce the role of the state by withdrawing grant and promoting privatisation of education. This they say it will further make education out of reach of poor students. A meet of the people was held in the city on Sunday to chalk out a strategy and send recommendations for the same.

Kanu Khadadiya, Joint Secretary, Gujarat Chapter of the All India Save Education Committee said that the proposal aims to merge colleges in rural areas with each other to create big entities. "This is not a corporate unit that you can merge one college with others to reduce cost. When colleges in rural areas are closed down or merged with those in other areas it makes it out of reach for those coming from disadvantaged and distant areas," said Khadaidya.

A release from the organisation said that the system of 'nominated-raj' in universities that was proposed in the policy was aimed at denying autonomy to educational institutions and curbing their academic freedom.

It has also questioned the formation of the Rashtriya Shiksha Ayog headed by the Prime Minister that will have control of the entire education system from Primary to University. This, the organisation said would mean states will have no say in education and this was a violation of the constitutional provisions.

Khadadiya said that the attempt at Indianisation was also a worrying trend. "We need to focus on Science yet the policy talks of Indianisation by emphasising on those aspects which are not even scientific. It is worrying what the students will be taught in the name of Indianisation," said Khadadiya. He said the move to let students specialise in multiple streams was welcome but in the absence of clarity on the faculty to be hired leaves a question mark.