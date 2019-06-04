Mother, pregnant daughter beaten in Gomtipur

A 45-year-old woman and her two daughters were beaten up by three accused, after the woman tried to defend her young daughter.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday at 7 pm in Gomtipur area. The complaint by Rekha (name changed), 45, stated that she lives with her husband and two daughters and the older daughter is six-months pregnant.

Her younger daughter had gone to get groceries when she was harassed by Jelabhai. A verbal dispute broke out after Rekha asked him to stay away from his daughters. Jela then pushed and assaulted her. Rekha's daughters intervened, but both were attacked by Jela and his relatives.

Rekha's older daughter was rushed to the civil hospital after she was kicked in the stomach by one of the accused. She is undergoing treatment. A complaint was lodged against three accused identified as Jelabhai, Dipalben (sister) and Kishor (brother-in-law).