More than 20,000 personnel to be deployed for rath yatra in Ahmedabad

The police department has made extensive security arrangements for the 141st rath yatra of Lord Jagannath on July 14. The 1.5km-long procession will cover a route of 15km during the 11-hour journey back to the Jagannath temple in Jamalpur area.

The procession will have 18 elephants, 101 trucks, 30 akhadas, 3 rash mandals, 18 bhajan mandals along with the three chariots. The symbolic ritual of cleaning the way for the raths (pahind vidhi) will be done by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the 400-year-old Jagannath temple.

The police department has made security arrangements, after considering each and every aspect of the entire procession. More than 20,000 cops will be deployed to ensure a peaceful rath yatra. The deployment will include the city commissioner, three special commissioners, five IGs and DIG-level officers, 31 superintendents of police, 88 assistant police commissioners, 253 police inspectors, 819 sub-inspectors, 14270 constables and 5400 home guards.

Apart from that 22 companies of SRP, 25 companies of Paramilitary force, one team to Chetak Commando, 30 Quick Responses Teams and 10 teams of Bomb Squad will be present.

Israeli balloon cameras will be used for surveillance

For the first time, the Ahmedabad police will be using Israeli helium balloon with high-resolution cameras during the rath yatra. As per Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) JK Bhatt, the camera in the balloon can cover around 5km to 6 km and has night vision facility. There will be two cameras installed in the balloon. The balloon camera will be used in the most sensitive areas of the city to keep an eye on the surrounding when the procession passes the stretches.

150 CCTV cameras installed to keep an eye

The police department has made arrangements to install around 150 CCTV cameras at 99 selected points along the rath yatra route. These cameras with wide range will cover the entire procession route providing high-quality details of each and every person participating in the festivities. Moreover, mobile cameras installed on vehicles and 20 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) will be used in areas where CCTVs have not been installed.

400 volunteers will help police manage traffic

The city police department had held several meetings with local leaders of the areas through which the procession will pass. As per police, more than 400 local people will be helping personnel manage the route and clear traffic jams during the procession.

