Man moves Gujarat High Court to get back newly-wed wife who remarried

A 29-year-old man, on Monday, moved to the Gujarat High Court to get back his newly-wed wife, who allegedly has remarried under the pressure of her parents, without securing a divorce from him. Interestingly, the couple had earlier sought police protection from the high court after receiving threats from the girl's family, which was granted on May 1.

The petitioner, a resident of Patan, has sought the court's direction to the police to bring the 24-year-old girl before it so that she can clarify her decision, which would meet the ends of justice.

As per the case details, the couple got married on January 17 against the wish of the girl's parents and was living happily. They started receiving threats from the girl's parents, who were against the marriage and did not accept the same. The duo then moved to the high court seeking police protection on April 29. A single-judge bench of the court immediately granted police protection to them on May 1.

Things changed abruptly when the girl's family members forcefully took her away from the petitioner on May 10, while threatening him to stay away from the girl and forget her. The man immediately approached the police authorities to file a complaint. However, the police allegedly did not register the complaint. Following this, the petitioner again sent his complaint through a registered post on May 22. He again gave filed a detailed complaint on May 27.

The petitioner has alleged that instead of carrying out a proper investigation, the police gave him a letter dated May 25. The letter provides that the girl had stated that she had a love marriage with the petitioner and thereafter, she has taken divorce from him. It also provides that she has remarried another man with the permission of her parents, without any pressure, and she is happy about her decision. The letter also provides that the girl has refuted the contentions raised in the written complaint by the petitioner as wrong and baseless. The police had also informed the petitioner that following the girl's stand, there is nothing for the police to investigate in the matter.

Meanwhile, the court has directed the government to verify the police report that provides that the girl had stated that she had secured divorce from the petitioner and remarried. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on June 13.

