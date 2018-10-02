Malls and multiplexes to continue levying parking fees until Oct 3 in Ahmedabad

Malls and multiplexes in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat are going to continue charging vehicle owners for parking until October 3. While police commissioners in the three cities had banned malls and multiplexes from collecting parking charges from visitors, the establishments had challenged the order through a petition. The state government has repeatedly failed to file its reply in the petition.

When the matter came up for hearing before the single judge bench of Justice Bela Trivedi on Monday, the state government sought more time yet again and further hearing on the matter was adjourned to October 3. Interestingly, the state government was supposed to file its reply in the matter on September 27. However, it failed to do so and sought time to file a reply, as a result of which, the matter was adjourned to October 1.

During an earlier hearing, the state government had assured the court that it would not initiate any action against malls and multiplexes for charging parking fees from visitors for a week. The arrangement was supposed to continue until September 27. However, due to subsequent adjournments, now the arrangement is going to continue until October 3, enabling malls and multiplexes to levy parking charges on visitors till then.

Notably, the petitioners have contended that they had been charging parking fees from visitors in their earmarked parking zones for the past five years and the police commissioners have imposed the ban without any reason or authority of law. Notably, the police authorities had earlier contended that it is obligatory for malls and multiplexes to provide parking to visitors and they cannot charge parking fees for the same.

CASE HISTORY

