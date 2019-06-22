Make crop insurance voluntary: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Make crop insurance voluntary, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel suggested to central government on Friday. Patel was in Delhi as a part of pre-budget discussions. He also sought simplification in the scheme.

Make crop insurance voluntary, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel suggested to central government on Friday. Patel was in Delhi as a part of pre-budget discussions. He also sought simplification in the scheme.

Patel was in Delhi as a part of meeting of state finance ministers with union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and deputy finance minister Anurag Thakur. Patel suggested that only those farmers, who are willing to enroll in the crop insurance scheme, should be made beneficiaries of the scheme. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is supposed to provide insurance to farmers in case of crop failure. However, farmers' activists have been consistently saying that farmers are not given enough compensation in case of crop loss. It is also observed that the insurance settlement is often lower than the premium paid on behalf of the farmers, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among farmers.

Patel also demanded that remuneration of Asha workers, anganwadi workers and workers under the Midday Meal Scheme should also be increased. Pension to widows, specially abled and the elderly should also be raised.

He suggested that states that are fiscally disciplined should be given higher allocation of central funds in order to incentivise fiscally responsible behaviour on the part of the states. "Gujarat has not resorted to any overdraft in past 20 years. The state did not resort to even short term loans," said a statement from state Information Department quoting Patel.