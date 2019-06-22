Make crop insurance voluntary: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Headlines

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

India-Canada diplomatic row: US favours investigation into Trudeau's allegations

Wordle 824 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21

Railways boosts compensation for accident-related deaths and injuries by 10 times, lakhs of rupees to be disbursed

Viral video: Man's electrifying dance to SRK's 'Chaleya' in theatre steals spotlight, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

Wordle 824 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21

Railways boosts compensation for accident-related deaths and injuries by 10 times, lakhs of rupees to be disbursed

Highest innings totals in ODI World Cup history

10 Undefeatable forts of  India

Most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Ayushmann Khuranna reveals why he stopped saying 'ladies and gentlemen': 'It is high time that...'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Make crop insurance voluntary: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Make crop insurance voluntary, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel suggested to central government on Friday. Patel was in Delhi as a part of pre-budget discussions. He also sought simplification in the scheme.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 22, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Make crop insurance voluntary, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel suggested to central government on Friday. Patel was in Delhi as a part of pre-budget discussions. He also sought simplification in the scheme.

Patel was in Delhi as a part of meeting of state finance ministers with union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and deputy finance minister Anurag Thakur. Patel suggested that only those farmers, who are willing to enroll in the crop insurance scheme, should be made beneficiaries of the scheme. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is supposed to provide insurance to farmers in case of crop failure. However, farmers' activists have been consistently saying that farmers are not given enough compensation in case of crop loss. It is also observed that the insurance settlement is often lower than the premium paid on behalf of the farmers, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among farmers.

Patel also demanded that remuneration of Asha workers, anganwadi workers and workers under the Midday Meal Scheme should also be increased. Pension to widows, specially abled and the elderly should also be raised.

He suggested that states that are fiscally disciplined should be given higher allocation of central funds in order to incentivise fiscally responsible behaviour on the part of the states. "Gujarat has not resorted to any overdraft in past 20 years. The state did not resort to even short term loans," said a statement from state Information Department quoting Patel.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Bromance at it's peak': Shah Rukh Khan-Vijay Sethupathi's romantic dance video goes viral, fans say 'finally deal done'

Delhi govt asks Centre to call review meeting of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, others to check stubble burning

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he writes 'Indian' in caste section of census form

Will Ravichandran Ashwin replace Axar Patel in India's World Cup squad? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar answers

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE