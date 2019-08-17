Loo & Behold: Train users at Kalupur see red

Passengers of Ahmedabad Kalupur railway station are facing odd difficulties in freshening up since only two to three toilets are functional, rest are shut. There are a total of nine toilets at its seven platforms, out of which only three are functional, while the rest are locked by the authorities claiming to be under maintenance.

For the past three months, the toilets on platform 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 are not functional and passengers are forced to go to platform 1 or 12 to relieve themselves. Many of the passengers are forced to use the train washroom when it stops at the respected platform.

Ahmedabad's Divisional Railway Manager Deepak Jha, said, "At platform 8 and 9, due to some construction work of new elevators we have shut the toilets. But we were forced to shut other toilets during night time since we found out some antisocial elements vandalises the toilets. We also realised that water pipelines, taps, washbasins, etc were vandalised by people during night time, so we were forced to lock it to avoid further damage."

Vaibhav Chauhan, one of the passengers, said, "The toilets should have remained open at least during the day time if there was an issue in the night. If someone vandalises railway properties, then action should have been initiated.

By locking toilets and harassing passengers is not the solution. A young person can go all the way to platform 1 or 12, but what about senior citizens, where will they go."

"I have ordered to open the toilets for passengers from Saturday onwards, but since we don't have 24-hour surveillance at platform ends where toilets are situated, we are soon going to install CCTVs outside the toilets to nab the people who vandalise it," added Deepak Jha.