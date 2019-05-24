Headlines

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: We'll introspect our defeat - Gujarat Congress

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Amit Chavda said he and Congress party take the full responsibility for the crushing defeat.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 24, 2019, 03:10 AM IST

After BJP registered a clean sweep in Gujarat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Amit Chavda said he and Congress party take the full responsibility for the crushing defeat.

"Our leaders and workers had put their heart and soul in the 2019 election campaign and were fighting for farmers rights, unemployment in the country and the corruption which is affecting the nation. But what went wrong we don't know, we suspect that BJP had tampered the EVM machines and had purchased votes from people by luring them with money." said Congress state chief

During the conference, Chavda also revealed that there have been four written complaints given to the respective collector and election commission by the candidates of Lok Sabha seats of Anand, Rajkot and Bardoli questioning the Lok Sabha poll results. He also alleged that the Election Commission displayed faulty results. He said the total result declared was more than the people voted.

