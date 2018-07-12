Light rain in Ahmedabad, NDRF deployed in south Gujarat

Heavy rainfall

The state government has deployed three NDRF teams in southern Gujarat region to deal with monsoon-related emergencies. The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next four days in southern Gujarat and some parts of Saurashtra.

"Following the forecast of heavy rains, we have three NDRF teams on standby for south Gujarat. I have taken stock of the situation via video conference with the collectors of the respective districts. As of now, the situation in the state is under control. Additional enforcements has been provided by the state government," said Pankaj Kumar, principal secretary, revenue department.

Life at Valsad district was normal after two days of heavy rainfall. "Till Tuesday night, Auranga river had reached the danger mark. As the rain stopped for a few hours, the risk has been avoided. Kaprada and Umargam are getting the highest rainfall. We are maintaining contact with all areas. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea," said CR Kharsan, collector, Valsad.

Monsoon is active across Gujarat. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in districts of South Gujarat and Saurashtra. "At present, an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat region persists. Another upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Pakistan and adjoining Rajasthan, which are giving good rains to the state," said Jayanta Sarkar, director, IMD Ahmedabad.

Some of the Talukas have received more than 100 mm rainfall in last 24 hours. Bardoli (Surat) 152 mm, Dharampur (Valsad) 151 mm, Chikhali (Navsari) 148 mm, Navsari (Navsari) 146 mm, Khergam (Navsari) 133 mm, Jalalpor (Navsari) 130 mm, and Waghai (Dangs) 108 mm.

In Ahmedabad, some of the pockets received light to moderate rains after Wednesday noon. The city received 4.27 mm rainfall on Wednesday.