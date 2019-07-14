Leopard that mauled villagers trapped

leopard

The forest department on Saturday managed to trap a leopard that had created terror in Moti Sadhi village of Chhota Udepur. The big cat, that had got itself holed in a house in the village had been tranquilised after 12 hours of operation. The leopard had first entered the house and injured two women and a man.





ACF, Nilesh Pandya who was among those who were part of the operation said that it was very difficult to tranquilise the animal as it had gone into a loft that had stored hay in it. "Moreover the animal not only came out and attacked us once but went back to hide in the house again," said Pandya.A release from the department said that the leopard had first entered the cowshed before entering a house. It had attacked three villagers in the morning. In all 38 employees of the forest department had to be pressed into service to nab the leopard. The department had kept four cages to trap the animal and had also slept the doors and windows open in the hope that it would escape.