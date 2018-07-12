Kunvarji Bavaliya's exit raises concern for Koli MLAs of Gujarat Congress

Headlines

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer Rs 2000 crore loss, can you identify her?

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

RRR Fever: Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Feature In Sequel

Chandrayaan-3 has a ‘failure-based design’, ISRO chief S Somanath explains

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bengal panchayat polls: Fresh violence erupts in Cooch Behar as repolling underway in 696 booths

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer Rs 2000 crore loss, can you identify her?

Eye health: 7 effective ways to improve eyesight

Weight loss tips: Best drinks to help lose belly fat fast

7 greatest fielders in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

Karnataka Polls: HD Kumaraswamy, his family cast votes in Ramanagara

Modi-morphosis: 9 Years, 9 Avatars - PM Modi's Unforgettable Act! Reflecting on 9 Years of Leadership

Interview With Dr. Subhash Chandra On The Roadmap Of Essel Group, Zee-Sony merger & more

Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys beach volleyball match with her son Taimur on their Italian vacation

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise returns with craziest stunts, gives epic start to finale

Homebollywood

bollywood

Kunvarji Bavaliya's exit raises concern for Koli MLAs of Gujarat Congress

The Congress party's concern has increased after the incident as it is believed that a huge chunk of the Koli community could stand by Bavaliya and may tend to vote for BJP in future elections

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

MLAs of Congress belonging to the Koli community in Saurashtra held a meeting in the Circuit House on Wednesday and invited people from their community. Punja Vansh, a senior MLA from Una had taken the lead in gathering the community leaders and they tried to figure out the mood of the community after Kunvarji Bavaliya's exit.

Senior MLA Bavaliya quit Congress last week and joined Gujarat government's cabinet by the evening on the same day. The Congress party's concern has increased after the incident as it is believed that a huge chunk of the Koli community could stand by Bavaliya and may tend to vote for BJP in future elections.

The MLAs from the community who were present also include Somabhai Patel, Dr Rutvik Makwana, Vimal Chudasama, Bhikhabhai Baraiya, former minister Chandrika Chudasama, and former MLA Pravin Rathod. All these leaders tried to convince their community to stay loyal to Congress.

Talking to media persons, Vansh said, "After the exit of Bavaliya, it was necessary for us to know the mood of the people from our community and they all said unanimously that they would remain with Congress and not change their loyalty. People from our community are fed up with the BJP government as they have been unjust to our community."

Koli community falls in OBC category and constitutes almost 35 per cent of the total vote bank in Gujarat. The community has dominance over many seats in Saurashtra and south Gujarat region.

"There is no impact of Bavaliya's exit on Congress, as it is clear that he made the political bargaining for personal gains and betrayed the community. We are also going to make united efforts to make Congress win the Jasdan seat in the by-polls for the seat that became vacant with Bavaliya's exit," Vansh added.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

'Not retired, I'm on fire': NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Ajit's retirement remark

Delhi: Yamuna’s water level rising, expected to breach danger mark on Tuesday

Vicky Kaushal had 'reservations' about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 'It's not always about revival of big screen business'

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE