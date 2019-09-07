Jodhpur ward 24X7 water plan delayed

The project of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to provide round the clock water in Jodhpur ward has been delayed by a month, a top office-bearer said here on Friday. This is a pilot project to understand whether it can be expanded to the entire city or not.

“The project was supposed to take off after the end of August. But not enough meters have been installed in the region. Now the project is likely to begin after September end,” said Amul Bhatt, chairman of Standing Committee of AMC while talking to media persons.

When asked a question on this pilot project, Bhatt replied that so far about 3,500 water meters have been installed, however, clarified that still many meters are yet to be installed. And, was unable to give exact numbers of meters installed.

According to the initial plan, a pilot project of providing metered waters was to begin in 2012 in Jodhpur, Anandnagar and Stadium wards. However in 2018, it was scaled down to Jodhpur ward only but meters were stolen from the central store, which delayed the project.

Since it is a pilot project, there won’ be any charges for meters installed. The idea is to monitor the use of water.

According to previous estimates, the officials believe over one crore liter water will be used per day. AMC has installed close to 2,500 meters in Anandnagar ward.

In the next phases, the project is likely to be extended to Nikol, Vastral and Thaltej wards and subsequently to all the 48 wards of the civic body.