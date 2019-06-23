JEE aspirant opposes NTA's stand over wrong Q&A in Gujarat High Court

Pathak is fighting a bitter battle with the National Testing Agency, which conducts the examination, over allegedly wrong question and answers in the JEE (Main) held for Gujarati medium students on April 9 in the first shift.

A Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) candidate, Anurag Pathak, has opposed the stand taken by the National Testing Agency (NTA) before the Gujarat High Court that JEE (Main) aspirants, who appeared in the exam in Gujarati medium, should have cross-checked the 'wrong' question and answers in physics and mathematics paper with the English version of the same question before answering them. Pathak is fighting a bitter battle with the National Testing Agency, which conducts the examination, over allegedly wrong question and answers in the JEE (Main) held for Gujarati medium students on April 9 in the first shift.



Pathak moved to court against NTA alleging that question number seven in the physics question paper was completely false for all 2,843 students who appeared in the exam in Gujarati medium on that particular day in that particular shift. Similarly, in the mathematics question paper, all the answers for question number 13 were wrong for all these students. Since, the same question and answers were correct in the English and Hindi version, Pathak demanded that the marks of affected Gujarati students should be revised, which would improve their rank in the common rank list prepared by NTA.



The court issued notice to NTA seeking a reply, which tried to refute the allegations, while admitting to typographical errors in the Gujarati version of the question paper. It, however, asserted that students should have referred to the English-medium question paper and answer accordingly.



The petitioner submitted that there was irregularity in setting the question paper and and it was the "negligence" of NTA. On the stand taken by NTA that Pathak had not attempted the allegedly wrong question in Physics, the appellant clarified that he did not attempt the question as he could not understand it due to contradiction and due to the provision of negative marking for wrong answers.



Pathak, in his affidavit filed before the court has opposed the same. He clarified that students have only 180 minutes to answer 90 questions, which essentially leaves the aspirants with two minutes per question. He said students need to do calculations of two-three pages for each of the question and in such a circumstance, changing the language of the question is time-consuming.



He also said it was not informed to students that they need to cross check English-medium questions for wrong question of Physics and for a question in Mathematics wherein all four answers were incorrect. Meanwhile, with the arguments in the case coming to an end, the court has reserved its verdict.

Petition

The petitioner submitted that there was irregularity in setting the question paper and and it was the “negligence” of NTA. On the stand taken by NTA that Pathak had not attempted the allegedly wrong question in Physics, the appellant clarified that he did not attempt the question as he could not understand it due to contradiction and due to the provision of negative marking for wrong answers.