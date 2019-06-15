JEE Advanced Result 2019: Ahmedabad girl tops in state with All India Rank 10

The 17-year-old, Shabnam Sahay has made Gujarat proud by making it to top of 10 All India Rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced). Scoring 308 marks out of 371, she got AIR (All India Rank) 10. Of the total 5,356 female qualified candidates, she is the top ranked female in the country.



The results of the JEE Advanced were declared Friday afternoon by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. However, in less than few hours, glitches on the website were reported. While some could see their scores in time, many students struggled till evening, creating panic.



Academician said, "This is for the first time that even till evening, many students could not access their results. It has created a lot of panic among students."





Sahay said that she had not expected this result and is yet to decide which stream she would pursue. A student of Ahmedabad International School, Shabnam is the daughter of a professor of IIMA.





Shrey Patel who scored AIR 74 is on cloud nine. A resident of Rajkot, Shrey moved to Ahmedabad two years ago only to prepare for JEE. "Concepts in physics needs to be cleared from day one and practice in Mathematics helped me score this rank," said Shrey who is also a state level badminton player. However he quit playing to focus on studies. "I want to pursue Computer Science," he said.In 2019, out of a total of 11.47 candidates, 2.45 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced but only 1.73 lakh registered for the same. A total number of 1,61,319 candidates had appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) of which, 38,705 candidates have been qualified. In 2018, out of 2.31 lakh students who qualified for the exam, 1.65 lakh candidates chose to register.The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses at the IITs was conducted on May 27, 2019. To be considered pass in JEE Advanced exam, candidate needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 35 per cent.

