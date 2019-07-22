Jain saints campaign to promote non-violence, vegetarianism

Headlines

Tomato price hike: Major relief for Delhi NCR, tomato rates dropped to Rs 80 amid vegetable inflation

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj makes shocking statement, alleges conspiracy amid flood situation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi Floods: Heavy Rain Lashes Part Of Delhi Amid Yamuna Water Flood

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Shilajit: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic herb for women

AI imagines Hollywood stars and their twins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Apple Vision Pro: Apple unveils Vision Pro, everything you need to know about it

Adipurush's box office collection on day 6 crashes to new low, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari spotted at same restaurant & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 22

Australia Bus Crash: ‘Horrific tragedy’ leaves 10 dead as bus carrying wedding guests rolls over

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Jain saints campaign to promote non-violence, vegetarianism

TAKING UP THE CAUSE: Year long crusade will create awareness against opting for Foeticide

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 06:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jain saints have begun a year long campaign to promote non-violence, stop foeticide as well to press United Nations to organise concrete programs on October 2 – the International Day of Non-Violence. The campaign marks 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as well as 75th birth anniversary of Jainacharya Shree Rajyasurishwarji Maharaj. The campaign will also focus spreading the message of vegetarianism. A convention in this regard was also organised in the city on Sunday.

Talking to media persons ahead of the campaign, Shree Rajyasurishwarji Maharaj informed that eminent personalities from different walks of lives will participate in the campaign. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Maharaj's birthday began on July 5. The Maharaj said, "Foeticide is a shame on our society. There is a need to create awareness that we have no right to take lives of others, whoever they are."

It was only on Thursday that Navghanji Thakor, a Thakor leader put a post on Facebook to revive the tradition of infanticide of girls, as there are cases of girls marrying outside the community. "We need to create awareness against these false beliefs. These people are misguided. It is good that state Women's Commission has reprimanded the person," said Maharaj. On infanticide, he said that close to four crore abortions are being conducted in the the country every year and some doctors who have conducted abortions are not remorseful. They will also participate in the campaign.

Another major issue that will be taken up during the year is urging the United Nations to organise concrete programs as a part of International Day of Non-Violence, celebrated on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. "The UN celebrates the day as a formality. It was belief that there can be no non-violence in politics, but Gandhiji proved them wrong and enabled India achieve freedom through non-violence. He is an inspiration for all. We need to celebrate the day in a more constructive way," he said.

Also on the agenda is promotion of vegetarian diet, as the human body is not suited to consume flesh as food. He pressed upon the fact that when people are made to understand the impact of their acts, they have a change of their heart. "We need to create awareness first," he said.

ON THE CARDS

  • Jain saints have begun a year long campaign to promote non-violence, stop foeticide 
     
  • The campaign marks 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as well as 75th birth anniversary of Jainacharya Shree Rajyasurishwarji Maharaj
     
  • The campaign will also focus spreading the message of vegetarianism

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rohit Shetty shares big update on Golmaal 5, says for the next year, all his ‘focus and energy’ are on this film

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Watch: Man fearlessly tests fate by placing hand inside crocodile's mouth and then this happens...

Meet the man who owns world's costliest private jet worth Rs 3200 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, Musk

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE