Jain saints campaign to promote non-violence, vegetarianism

TAKING UP THE CAUSE: Year long crusade will create awareness against opting for Foeticide

Jain saints have begun a year long campaign to promote non-violence, stop foeticide as well to press United Nations to organise concrete programs on October 2 – the International Day of Non-Violence. The campaign marks 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as well as 75th birth anniversary of Jainacharya Shree Rajyasurishwarji Maharaj. The campaign will also focus spreading the message of vegetarianism. A convention in this regard was also organised in the city on Sunday.

Talking to media persons ahead of the campaign, Shree Rajyasurishwarji Maharaj informed that eminent personalities from different walks of lives will participate in the campaign. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Maharaj's birthday began on July 5. The Maharaj said, "Foeticide is a shame on our society. There is a need to create awareness that we have no right to take lives of others, whoever they are."

It was only on Thursday that Navghanji Thakor, a Thakor leader put a post on Facebook to revive the tradition of infanticide of girls, as there are cases of girls marrying outside the community. "We need to create awareness against these false beliefs. These people are misguided. It is good that state Women's Commission has reprimanded the person," said Maharaj. On infanticide, he said that close to four crore abortions are being conducted in the the country every year and some doctors who have conducted abortions are not remorseful. They will also participate in the campaign.

Another major issue that will be taken up during the year is urging the United Nations to organise concrete programs as a part of International Day of Non-Violence, celebrated on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. "The UN celebrates the day as a formality. It was belief that there can be no non-violence in politics, but Gandhiji proved them wrong and enabled India achieve freedom through non-violence. He is an inspiration for all. We need to celebrate the day in a more constructive way," he said.

Also on the agenda is promotion of vegetarian diet, as the human body is not suited to consume flesh as food. He pressed upon the fact that when people are made to understand the impact of their acts, they have a change of their heart. "We need to create awareness first," he said.

ON THE CARDS