Ishrat Jahan case: Four cops seek discharge

After a special CBI court hearing the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case discharged former police officer DG Vanzara and NK Amin, four more cops accused in the case, including IPS officer Girish Singhal, moved court on Friday seeking discharge from the case.

Apart from Singhal, the other three who have moved the discharge application includes Tarun Barot, Anaju Chaudhary, and JG Parmar. All of them have contended that the state government did not provide the sanction to prosecute them in the case.

While Singhal is deployed as inspector general of the Commando Training Centre at Gandhinagar; Barot and Parmar have already retired from service. Chaudhary is working as a commando with the state reserve police.

Counsel for CBI RC Kodekar told DNA that the CBI court has directed the investigation agency to file its reply to the application by September 21, when the case would be taken up for further hearing.

Ishrat, a 19-year-old woman from Mumbra near Mumbai, along with Amjadali Akbarali Rana, Zeeshan Johar, and Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, was killed by a team of Gujarat police in an encounter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 2004.

While the CBI, which probed the case after high court's order, said it was a fake encounter, the Gujarat police claimed that they were terrorists with plans to kill then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.