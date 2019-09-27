Ishani Parmar murder case: accused held by Ahmedabad police

Crime Branch of city police arrested Naresh Sodha, accused in the murder of 17-year old Ishani Parmar, from a village in Bayad taluka of Aravalli district in north Gujarat on Thursday. Sodha has been reportedly stalking Ishani for quite some time.

Ishani Sandip Parmar, a resident of Juna Bilodra village of Nadiad taluka was found murdered on Wednesday at her office in Amulya Complex in Ambawadi area of the city at around 2:30 pm. Reportedly, she was stabbed twice in her neck while she was in the office.

The CCTV footage of the complex showed a man hurriedly moving out of the complex. The person was identified as Naresh Arvind Sodha, also a resident of Juna Bilodra village. It took about 10-15 minutes for Sodha to commit the crime, said police sources. Ishani's family members revealed that Sodha has been forcing Ishani to enter into a relationship for quite some time. Ishani was working at a finance firm in the area and had joined air stewardship course. Ishani travelled to Ahmedabad via train and often Sodha boarded the same train.

Police sources also said that it appeared to be a case of one-sided love. Apparently, the accused objected to Ishani wearing the attire of an air steward and communicating with other male staff, which was a part of her training. However, it is still a matter of concern that no one noticed the crime in the heart of the city in broad daylight.

—Zee Media Newsroom