Isanpur blast: Shopkeeper booked for negligence

The shopkeeper who hired the two labourers has been booked for their deaths in the Isanpur blast case. The blast occured Thursday afternoon inside the Patel Estate located on Narol-Isanpur road.

As per police officials, around two months back, the shopkeeper identified as Ashwin Rasiklal, a resident of Isanpur had hired two labourers for the construction of toilet. That had also led to blast, in which one of the labourer was injured.

The complaint has been lodged by the victim's brother Prakash Damor.

On June 20, Prakash with his two cousins Kalu Damor and Ashish Pargi contined the work at the shop. At around 11.30 pm, Prakash went to pan shop, during which his brothers worked in the gutter line and it exploded due to gas. Kalu and Ashish died on the spot.

JM Solanki, inspector, stated that "We have lodged a case under IPC 304 against the shop keeper and right now he is absconding."