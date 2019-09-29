Initiate action against Gujarat Pollution Control Board officials, NGT tells state chief secy

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for its lackadaisical attitude in performing its duty. The bench has directed the Chief Secretary of Gujarat to look into the functioning of the pollution control body as it failed to perform its duty by not taking stringent action against the concerned unit.

The case pertains to illegal waste disposal in the Kadodara creek in Surat by a chemical company which lead to the death of two people and grievous injury to a third.

The tribunal has asked the chief secretary to ensure effective environmental governance review and look into the manning of the pollution control body. It also asked that disciplinary actions may be initiated against key officials of the organisation for acts of omission and commission. The tribunal has also directed the authorities to recover compensation from the polluters including Rs 50 lakh from the generator as well as the transporter of waste.

The incident came to light on February 9, 2019, when two people died due to illegal handling of hazardous waste. A committee set up to look into the matter found that the GPCB had issued a closure notice to the company in question but had withdrawn the same within a few weeks after the company filed a reply and gave a bank guarantee of Rs 10 lakh.

It also found that the industry was regularly engaged in illegal activity, fraudulent documentation and dumped hazardous waste in drains near Gokuldham in Surat. The committee also said that the revocation of closure notice by the body was wrong since the company to which the defaulter said it had sold the chemical waste did not exist.

The tribunal has also directed the CPCB and the GPCB to jointly undertake the review of other units handling hazardous waste in Gujarat and ensure that any vehicle transporting hazardous is duly fitted with GPS so that its movement can be tracked.