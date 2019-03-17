India commands huge global respect for its polity of openness: Professor

Kaushik Basu, KM Birla and Errol D'Souza

There are efforts from within the country to destroy openness and tolerance, for which India commands high respect globally, former chief economist at the World Bank said during the 54th Annual Convocation of Indian Institute of Management – Ahmedabad (IIM-A). He also said that Indian accounting and statistical practices are well acclaimed in the world and and we sould be careful that this reputation is not tarnished. He also termed 'demonetization' as a policy mistake.

Addressing 593 students from various courses Basu, who is now Professor of Economics and Carl Marks Professor of International Studies at Cornell University and a former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, urged students to take the responsibility to reject narrow sectarianism, uphold, scientific thinking, openness to new ideas, and freedom of speech. "India commands a huge global respect for its polity of openness and tolerance. There are forces at work in the country that want to destroy this and make us in the image of failed nations," said Basu.

He also expressed concern that 108 leading economists have questioned the data generated by the Government of India. Terming demonetization as a policy mistake, he said that it has hurt India's growth and would not have occurred if there were policymakers that paid heed to what other stakeholders had to say about it. "For every policy, you have to anticipate how ordinary individuals and also bureaucrats will respond. That is the key to designing successful policy mechanisms," he said.

On morality, he said that people are pushing aside all morality to be successful at any cost. "We see this among politicians, who try to win elections at all cost; we see this among business persons, who try to earn more profit at all cost," he said.

IIM-A FEES HIKED

The fees for the flagship management program of IIM-A, the Post Graduate Program in management has been increased from Rs 21 lakh to Rs 22 lakh, a rise of 4.5 per cent, IIM-A director Errol D’souza told media persons in the city after the 54th Annual Convocation ceremony. The fee of agriculture management program FABM has also been raised by 4.5 per cent.