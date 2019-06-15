Income tax refund scam: More Nigerians involved, suspect cops

In income tax refund scam operated by Nigerian gang, cops arrested seven accused including three Nigerian nationals. It was revealed during investigation that more Nigerian nationals are involved in the scam and they are operating from India.

Rajdeep Zala, DCP Cyber cell, said, "The arrested Nigerian gang members are those who work on the ground level from the gang and are involved in transfering the data. While the entire scam is operated from Nigeria itself by their chief who goes by the name Charles. There are more than 30 Nigerian nationals residing in India are delivering data to him."

As per officials, they have got details of three more Nigerians involved in the scam. Once they are arrested more details will be revealed about the main accused.

"The three earlier arrested in the case, didn't know each other, but they had connections with Charles. Also all three arrested Nigerian nationals possessed fake documents such as visa, passport etc." said JM Jadav, ACP Cyber cell.

Cops have able to access Nigerian hacker's data, in which it was found they had accessed data of about 4727 victims that included bank account details and mobile data. Out of which cyber crime officials were able to verify 1925 victims duped by the Nigerians. The officials suspect that the racket is not just limited to India, there is a possibility of them duping those overseas.

The Nigerian gang members are identified as Idris Odunoya Decosta (25), Oputa Chinedu Christopher (36) and Ifaia Oliver Odhu (32).

While the other four accused who helped in providing dummy bank accounts to the accused were identified as Irfan Deshmukh (35), Tabis Deshmukh (28), Rajesh Gaikwad (35) and Nizamuddin Shaikh (33), all resident of Mumbai.

