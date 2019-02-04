In test of patience, cops outwit kidnappers

A kidnapping-and-ransom ca-se turned out to be a battle of patience for a team of policemen after the kidnappers kept changing the location and never accepting the money.

Their patience paid off when the kidnappers believing that they had got the police off their back accepted the ransom, set free the victim and went home only to be nabbed by the cops at their home! Hanuman Singh, a paint shop owner was kidnapped at around 8.30 pm on January 28 by some men in a car. Later his partner Suresh Sharma got a call from the kidnappers asking him to cough up Rs25 lakh as ransom in return for Hanuman Singhts safe return.

Sharma approached the cops who made a team to track the kidnappers. Interestingly, Sharma continued to get calls from the kidnappers from January 29 onwards, always asking him about the ransom.

"The kidnappers would never reveal the drop site for the ransom. On some occassion, they would call Sharma to Uda-ipur to come at a place but the money would never be taken," cops said in a release.

Later on February 2, the kidnappers again called Sharma at Salembar Hospital in Dhariyavad. There they asked him to leave his car and travel by an Activa to reach Vedavat village which was 20km far and leave the money by the side of the road. Sharma did as he was told and returned.

Cops said that the kidnappers wanted to make sure that Sharma was not being tailed by cops. "So they would often call up Sharma ask him to come to different places in Udaipur but would never take the money.

After four such attempts they were convinced that Sharma had not approached the cops and so on February 2, took the money that Sharma had dropped close to a road," said the cops.

Unknown to the kidnappers, the cops had been tailing them and a day later reached their house in Advat.

Cops nabbed the main conspirator Bhimsingh and two other accomplices. Questioning revealed that Bhimsingh, who was in the bootlegging business had lost a consignment when it was nabbed by cops. To make up for the loss, they decided to kidnap Hanuman Singh.

One Govind Singh, a customer who bought paint form Hanuman Singh gave Bhimsingh the potential target. Govind Singh thought that since Hanuman Singh was well off he would happily cough up the ransom.