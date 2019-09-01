Headlines

Ahmedabad

In Gujarat, max child marriages under 15 are in urban dist

A’bad leads race with over 20K cases; G’nagar, Kheda ahead in percentage terms

Latest News

Smitha R

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

Despite having a law against child marriages in the country, the data reveals that the highest number of women, who were married before the age of 15 in Gujarat, are from the four major districts of Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat. All of these four districts have a high level of urbanisation.

The data collated as part of the Guidelines for the District Child Protection plan from Census as well as the NFHS (National Family Health Survey) 3 & 4 showed that Ahmedabad leads in the number of women, who got married before attaining the age of 15.

Ahmedabad alone has 20,265 women, who were married before the age of 15, which amounts to 2.36% of the total women in that age group. Whereas Surat had the second-highest number of such women at 10,709 followed by Vadodara that had 7673 such married women.

The numbers rose substantially for all the districts, when the number of women between the age group of 15 to 19, who were married was taken into consideration.

The report said that there is a need to focus on preventing child marriages, particularly in the below 15 age group. The report also said that every 77th girl in the state is being married before she attains the age of 15.

It also quoted a CAG report, which mentioned that around 659 child-marriage complaints were registered in the state between 2009-14, of which only 15 cases went to trial with no conviction in any of these cases.

Dr JC Patel, HoD of Sociology Department in Gujarat University said that instead of focusing on urban and rural areas the focus should be on communities where such marriages are rampant.

"Even when you say the numbers are high in districts like Ahmedabad which is highly urbanised you need to find out the communities in which these marriages have happened," said Dr Patel.

He further added that it is only when such communities are targeted for awareness that the problem will be solved.

"The fact that it continues, shows that somewhere we have failed to create the awareness that is needed. Moreover, those who get their children married young don't believe they are breaking any rules. For them it is a social custom and not a law and order issue as we may see it," he said.

It should be noted that in terms of overall prevalence of child marriages (women married before the age of 18) Gandhinagar and Kheda leads the race.

According to NFHS 4, the percentage of women in the 20-24 age group who were married before the age of 18 was 50.4% and 41.7% for Gandhinagar and Kheda respectively.

An official associated with an NGO that works with children said that the reason why Ahmedabad and other 3 other urban districts have such a high number of marriages is that they see a lot of migration.

