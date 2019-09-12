Improve traffic management and roads, says Congress

The party also said that at a time when the country is facing one of its worst economic slowdowns, the central government is busy celebrating its 100 days in office.

The government authorities should first improve traffic management and the quality of roads before imposing hefty fines on the commuters, Congress party president in Gujarat, Amit Chavda said on Wednesday.

The government should prioritize traffic management and ensure that roads are motor-able. Instead, it is trying to scare people with hefty fines.

“The government should first create awareness about the changes and should not impose hefty fines. While the state government claims to have reduced the fines, these are about four times the previous ones. The hike has come at a time when family incomes are on a decline,” said Chavda.