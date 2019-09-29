IMD warns of wet weekend for Ahmedabad ahead of Navratri

As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a wet weekend ahead, the citizens are hoping for a respite from the rains as Navratri begins today. The city has recorded 3.5 mm of rainfall with intermittent heavy showers during the day.

The highest rainfall for Saturday was recorded in the South West Zone and the Central Zone which saw 12.5 mm and 11.75 mm of rainfall respectively. All the other four zones saw rainfall between 1 mm to 6mm.

Among the four zones of the city, the South Zone has received the maximum rainfall this monsoon. The zone till now has received 1107 mm of rainfall followed by North Zone that got 836 mm of rainfall.

The city on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius, which was 5 degree below normal with the met department warning of thundershowers for Sunday.

Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to see moderate showers. Whereas Ahmedabad district, except for Mandal, Viramgam and Detroj, all the other talukas have received more than 100% of their seasonal rainfall so far.

Across the state, 155 talukas received rain, the highest being recorded in Patan taluka that saw 132 mm of rainfall. Of this 112 mm was received in the two hours of 6 am to 8 am. The second highest rainfall was recorded in Visavadar in Junagadh that got 113 mm of rainfall.

The highest rainfall in terms of percentage has been recorded in Bharuch that has got 173% of its annual average rainfall followed by Chhota Udepur that has got 163% of its annual average rainfall.

The state has so far received 131% excess of its seasonal rainfall. All the talukas in the state have this monsoon received in excess of 251mm of rainfall.