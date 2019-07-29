IMD warns of heavy rains in North Gujarat

The state can brace for every heavy rainfall in the coming days with North Gujarat expected to bear the brunt of it on Monday. The IMD has warned of "extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in north Gujarat districts of Banaskantha and Patan and heavy rains for Sabarkantha and Mehsana too.

A warning has also been issued to fishermen against venturing into the seat till August 1. Private weather forecasting agency Skymet weather too has in its forecast said that light to moderate rain will continue in several places in the state in the next 24 hours. Explaining the reason for the same it said the presence of a strong surge along the coast and presence of cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat has led to an increase in moisture levels over the state.

Skymet has predicted good rains for Deesa, Patan, Surendranagar, Vaskantha, Navsari, Dang, Surat, Bhuj, Naliya, Surendranagar and Vadodara in the coming 48 hours. It has also said that a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan that is moving west will bring rain to Saurashtra and Kutch in next 24 hours. "As another system is approaching from the East , rainfall will increase over Eastern parts of Gujarat from July 30 onward," the agency said in a report on its website.

Several parts of the state particularly in South Gujarat received good rains on Sunday even as the overall deficit continued. Dang, Surat,Navsari, Valsad and Bharuch got good rains while in all 99 talukas received rain on Sunday. The highest was recorded in Umarpada in Surat that got 100 mm of rainfall. The rainfall was recorded in the four hours of 4 pm to 8pm. The second highest was recorded in Vav taluka of Banaskantha that aswa 82 mm of rainfall in the two hours of 6pm to 8pm. In fact, almost all the districts that recorded maximum rains were in South Gujarat. Rains were also recorded in some places of Saurashtra and a few in districts of North Gujarat. Isolated showers were also recorded in Kutch.

Ahmedabd recorded 3.71 mm of average rains on Sunday which has taken the total rainfall received so far to 161.46 mm . North Zone received maximum 10 mm rains during the day. On Monday the city is likely to get light showers with temperatures expected to be around 32 degree Celsius.

Despite a few days of good rains the major reservoirs in the state have on average seen just 17.7% of its total capacity of water. This does not include the Sardar Sarovar Dam.