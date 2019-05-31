IIM Ahmedabad to advocate fast-tracking digital economy

The IIMA IDEA Telecom Centre of Excellence (IITCOE) is an independent think tank at undertaking research that assist the government in developing policies and regulations for the telecom and digital sectors in India.

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad's telecom centre will soon make recommendations for speedy implementation of National Digital Communication Policy (NDCP) and fast-tracking digital economy.



To celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society day, the centre recently organised a national workshop on 'Unleashing the Potential of the NDCP' with an aim to discuss some of the existing challenges and opportunities for the regulation of digital technologies and markets. Industry participants at the workshop viewed the NDCP as a progressive policy.



Professor Rekha Jain, executive chairperson, IITCOE at IIMA said, "NDCP is an excellent take-off point for digitalisation and growth of Indian economy. However, the critical aspect will be the organisational mechanisms and policy support from the government to enable NDCP to ensure that goals are translated to reality."



Focusing on the need to increase connectivity, the workshop identified a number of areas for reforms that include timely policy implementation and review, institutional mechanisms and their efficacy for adequate fibre infrastructure, policies for facilitating Right of Way, better spectrum management and others.