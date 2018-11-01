Husband loses wife, Rs 30,000 in Gujarat High Court

It was a double whammy for a man who recently approached the Gujarat High Court with a plea that his wife needs to be rescued from the illegal confinement of her parents. Not just he lost his wife, but also Rs 30,000, which he had risked to prove to the court that his plea was bonafide.

Notably, the husband had approached the court with allegations that his wife was wrongfully confined by her parents and restrained from meeting him. He pleaded before the court that the police should be instructed to produce his wife, an adult so that she can clarify whether she wants to stay with him or her parents.

The court, however, was reluctant to issue any such instruction to the police authorities considering the fact that cross FIR has been filed by the contenting parties and therefore, criminal proceedings were pending. However, in order to prove that his plea was genuine, the confident husband offered to deposit a sum of Rs 30,000, which shall be handed over to the woman, if she refuses to stay with him.

Following the submission, the court agreed to instruct police to produce the woman before it. However, it clarified that the instructions will be issued only when the sum is deposited with the court’s registry within a defined period. Although the man failed to deposit the sum within the defined period,but somehow he managed the same within a few days, after which notice was issued to the police department to produce the woman.

However, the woman’s appearance before the court was a big blow for the husband. The woman told the court in unequivocal terms that she was not under any illegal confinement, or restrained, as alleged by the petitioner. She also said she wants to continue living with her parents. The woman also requested the court to direct her husband to return her documents lying with him and also provide her with the amount of Rs 30,000 that the man had deposited with the court’s registry.

The man, left with no choice, agreed to return all the documents of his wife to the local police, which would then pass off the same to the woman. Also, the court ordered that the amount of Rs 30,000 deposited by him to prove the genuineness of his claims shall be passed on to the woman.

