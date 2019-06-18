Heavy rains likely in Saurashtra & North Gujarat

On Monday, 58 talukas of the state received rains, according to state Revenue Department. Parts of Ahmedabad city also received showers.

Heavy rains are likely at isolated places in the districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat on Tuesday, the weather department said on Monday. Heavy rains are also likely in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Rains will continue in the city till Thursday. Friday onwards, the sky will be cloudy with less likelihood of rains. On Monday, 58 talukas of the state received rains, according to state Revenue Department. Parts of Ahmedabad city also received showers.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast on Monday that the Deep Depression over north-east Arabian Sea and neighbouring areas had moved east-north-eastwards and is likely to move further towards the coast of Kutch. On Monday evening it was about 190 km west-southwest of Naliya, 175 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 270 km west-southwest of Bhuj.



Under the influence of this cycle, rains are likely on Tuesday in Morbi and Surendranagar districts of Saurashtra as well as Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts of north Gujarat. Rains will continue in different parts of the state till Friday.



According to a data of State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 58 talukas of the state recorded rains on Monday. Borsad received maximum 29 mm rains, followed by Singvad (24 mm), Mansa (21 mm), Kalol (16 mm) and Tarapur (14 mm). According to AMC control room, the city received 3.08 mm rains on Tuesday. North Zone recorded 7.5 mm, followed by South Zone (6.5 mm) and East Zone (3.33 mm). With this, city has received a total of 18.72 mm rains so far during the season. South West Zone has recorded the highest, 29 mm rains, followed by South Zone (27.35 mm), North West Zone (20.25 mm), West Zone (18.76 mm), North Zone(18.75 mm) and South Zone (18.72 mm).



The rain brought relief to the city from hot weather. The city recorded maximum temperature of 35.8 degree Celsius, which is three degree below normal while the minimum temperature was 27 degree Celsius.

Complains

AMC received one complain regarding felling of a tree in South Zone, which was disposed off. The other complaint was related to damage to a road in South West Zone, regarding which the work is in progress.