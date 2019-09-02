Heavy rains likely in north, central Gujarat

Gujarat has received over 96% rains till Sunday morning

Heavy rains are likely in central and northern Gujarat as well as in parts of Saurashtra till Thursday, according to a forecast by the weather department. Widespread rains are likely in the entire state, except south Gujarat, it said.

Gujarat has received over 96% rains till Sunday morning. Parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat received heavy rains on Sunday, according to a report by the state government.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast on Sunday that very heavy rains are likely in parts of central Gujarat. Heavy rains will then shift to north Gujarat, parts of Saurashtra and Kutch.

Meanwhile, many parts of the state recorded widespread rains on Sunday. Kutiyana taluka received the maximum 134 mm rains, followed by Manavadar (99 mm), Porbandar (92 mm), Abadasa (72 mm), Una (62 mm), Umrala (59 mm), Ranavav (58 mm) and Pardi (56 mm) talukas. According to a report of the State Emergency Operating Centre (SEOC), 103 out of 251 talukas recorded rains till 6 pm.

The state had till Sunday morning, received 783.47 mm rains, which is 96.01% of the 30-year average of 816 mm rains. According to the SEOC data, 56 talukas recorded over 1,000 mm rains, 118 recorded 501-1,000 mm rains, 74 recorded 251-500 mm rains while three talukas received 126-250 mm rains. August proved to be a blessing for the state so far as rains are concerned. The state recorded 446.05 mm rains in August, which the state government had earlier claimed is a record of past 10 years. June recorded 108.59 mm, while July recorded 222.37 mm rains.

With a month more to go, all parts of the state have recorded adequate rains. Drought-prone Kutch district recorded 459 mm or 114.65% rains, north Gujarat recorded 550 mm or 77.55% rains, east-central Gujarat recorded 767 or 94.47% rains, Saurashtra recorded 553 mm or 83.34% rains, while south Gujarat received 1,537 mm or 108.4% rains till Sunday morning.