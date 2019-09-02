Heavy rains likely in north, central Gujarat

Headlines

Gadar 2 beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), becomes third highest-gossing Hindi film in India

Viral video: Lucknow's momo vendor astonishes customers with fluent english, reveals background as...

Meet man with Rs 22000 crore net worth, wanted to retire at 60 but sons forced him to…

'Apne bache..': Pakistani TV anchors celebrate India's achievement following Chandrayaan-3's success

Kalki Koechlin says she is 'at ease' with her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: 'We've been through so much together'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gadar 2 beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), becomes third highest-gossing Hindi film in India

Viral video: Lucknow's momo vendor astonishes customers with fluent english, reveals background as...

Vijay Varma reveals he never wanted to 'be with' anybody from industry, shares how meeting Tamannaah Bhatia changed him

Unseen pics of Irfan Pathan's model wife, see exotic good looks

Diabetes: Benefits of drinking 3 litres of water per day

9 inspirational quotes by Salman Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Gadar 2 beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), becomes third highest-gossing Hindi film in India

Kalki Koechlin says she is 'at ease' with her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: 'We've been through so much together'

Vijay Varma reveals he never wanted to 'be with' anybody from industry, shares how meeting Tamannaah Bhatia changed him

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Heavy rains likely in north, central Gujarat

Gujarat has received over 96% rains till Sunday morning

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 02, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Heavy rains are likely in central and northern Gujarat as well as in parts of Saurashtra till Thursday, according to a forecast by the weather department. Widespread rains are likely in the entire state, except south Gujarat, it said.

Gujarat has received over 96% rains till Sunday morning. Parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat received heavy rains on Sunday, according to a report by the state government.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast on Sunday that very heavy rains are likely in parts of central Gujarat. Heavy rains will then shift to north Gujarat, parts of Saurashtra and Kutch.

Meanwhile, many parts of the state recorded widespread rains on Sunday. Kutiyana taluka received the maximum 134 mm rains, followed by Manavadar (99 mm), Porbandar (92 mm), Abadasa (72 mm), Una (62 mm), Umrala (59 mm), Ranavav (58 mm) and Pardi (56 mm) talukas. According to a report of the State Emergency Operating Centre (SEOC), 103 out of 251 talukas recorded rains till 6 pm.

The state had till Sunday morning, received 783.47 mm rains, which is 96.01% of the 30-year average of 816 mm rains. According to the SEOC data, 56 talukas recorded over 1,000 mm rains, 118 recorded 501-1,000 mm rains, 74 recorded 251-500 mm rains while three talukas received 126-250 mm rains. August proved to be a blessing for the state so far as rains are concerned. The state recorded 446.05 mm rains in August, which the state government had earlier claimed is a record of past 10 years. June recorded 108.59 mm, while July recorded 222.37 mm rains.

With a month more to go, all parts of the state have recorded adequate rains. Drought-prone Kutch district recorded 459 mm or 114.65% rains, north Gujarat recorded 550 mm or 77.55% rains, east-central Gujarat recorded 767 or 94.47% rains, Saurashtra recorded 553 mm or 83.34% rains, while south Gujarat received 1,537 mm or 108.4% rains till Sunday morning.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This company buys 3.72 crore shares of Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services for Rs 754 crore

Watch: Pakistani TV channel praises India on Chandrayaan-3's triumph, mocks their own country

'Since Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni retired...': Ashwin's big claim on India's No.4 and No.5 ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 financial Rakhi gift ideas for sisters

'Whether he would like to...': Ex-RCB star makes big statement on Virat Kohli and India's No.4 conundrum

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE