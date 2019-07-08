Heavy rainfall lashes south Gujarat, light showers expected in the city

Headlines

Asian Games 2023: India create history, wins 100th medal as women's Kabaddi team win Gold

SA vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match 4

Indian archer Jyothi Surekha wins gold in Archery, bronze for Aditi at Asian Games 2023

Meet IAS officer who stayed away from her child to prepare for UPSC, failed 1st attempt by 1 mark, secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SA vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match 4

Meet IAS officer who stayed away from her child to prepare for UPSC, failed 1st attempt by 1 mark, secured AIR...

7 best films of Tabu, as per IMDb rating

7 best movies of Vishal Bhardwaj as per IMDb rating

 8 Top cross-bred animals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Leo producer reveals why film won't release in Hindi in multiplexes, answers if Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is part of LCU

Kusha Kapila opens up about being '100% bullied' for sharing her divorce news on social media: 'I did not want...'

Sooraj Pancholi admits he's in a relationship, says his girlfriend has never asked about his past with Jiah Khan

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Heavy rainfall lashes south Gujarat, light showers expected in the city

WEATHER REPORT: The highest rainfall of 234 mm was recorded in Umergam taluka of Valsad district

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 06:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Normal life was thrown out of gear in several parts of south Gujarat on Sunday after heavy showers lashed the region leaving several areas under knee-to-waist-deep water. The extremely heavy rainfall in the area is attributed to a cyclonic circulation which is lying over south Gujarat region and its neighbourhood, along with the incursion of moisture from Arabian Sea. However, the weather office has clarified that the intensity of rainfall will start subsiding from Monday.

As per the rainfall data made available by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the highest rainfall of 234 mm was recorded in Umergam taluka of Valsad district, whereas Vapi and Kaprada talukas in Valsad recorded 131 mm and 111 mm rainfall, respectively, between 6 am and 8 pm on Sunday. Heavy rainfall was also recorded at isolated places in Navsari, Chhota Udepur, and Kheda district. Water level in Kolak river in Vapi increased significantly as water could not escape into the sea due to high tide during morning hours. However, the situation returned to normal after the tide receded.

According to meteorologist Manorama Mohanty, the rainfall in south Gujarat region will continue on Monday due to the cyclonic circulation and westerly winds, but the intensity will start decreasing. "Light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places in Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Narmada, Tapi and Bharuch," she said.

As far as Ahmedabad and its adjoining areas are concerned, the weather office has predicted continuance of cloudy weather conditions during the next six-seven days. However, it has ruled out chances of any heavy rainfall during this period. Mohanty told DNA that the cloudy weather condition prevalent in the city is due to the incursion of moisture from Arabian Sea and due to convection activities. "We are not expecting any major or widespread rainfall for Ahmedabad during the next 4-5 days. However, isolated light showers can take place is parts of the city," she added. Due to the cloudy weather conditions, maximum temperature in the capital will also remain confined between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the minimum temperature in the capital is expected to be around 25-26 degrees Celsius during the next week.

FORECAST

  • The weather office has predicted continuance of cloudy weather conditions during the next six-seven days. 
  • Due to the cloudy weather conditions, maximum temperature in the capital will also remain confined between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ravi Kishan opens up on his experience of playing miner in Mission Raniganj: ‘I felt fear of death because…’ | Exclusive

Meet engineers turned YouTubers who started with just Rs 25000, now have 3.44 mn subscribers, company's valuation is...

Meet Isha Ambani's business partner who has Rs 657 crore net worth; luxury designer competing with LV, Gucci, Balenciaga

Meet Narges Mohammadi, Iranian activist who won Nobel Peace Prize 2023 for fighting 'oppression of women in Iran'

Rs 42 crore hotel rooms, private jets, Bollywood stars: Lavish Rs 200 crore wedding in UAE behind an Indian probe

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE