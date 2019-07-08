Heavy rainfall lashes south Gujarat, light showers expected in the city

WEATHER REPORT: The highest rainfall of 234 mm was recorded in Umergam taluka of Valsad district

Normal life was thrown out of gear in several parts of south Gujarat on Sunday after heavy showers lashed the region leaving several areas under knee-to-waist-deep water. The extremely heavy rainfall in the area is attributed to a cyclonic circulation which is lying over south Gujarat region and its neighbourhood, along with the incursion of moisture from Arabian Sea. However, the weather office has clarified that the intensity of rainfall will start subsiding from Monday.

As per the rainfall data made available by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the highest rainfall of 234 mm was recorded in Umergam taluka of Valsad district, whereas Vapi and Kaprada talukas in Valsad recorded 131 mm and 111 mm rainfall, respectively, between 6 am and 8 pm on Sunday. Heavy rainfall was also recorded at isolated places in Navsari, Chhota Udepur, and Kheda district. Water level in Kolak river in Vapi increased significantly as water could not escape into the sea due to high tide during morning hours. However, the situation returned to normal after the tide receded.

According to meteorologist Manorama Mohanty, the rainfall in south Gujarat region will continue on Monday due to the cyclonic circulation and westerly winds, but the intensity will start decreasing. "Light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places in Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Narmada, Tapi and Bharuch," she said.

As far as Ahmedabad and its adjoining areas are concerned, the weather office has predicted continuance of cloudy weather conditions during the next six-seven days. However, it has ruled out chances of any heavy rainfall during this period. Mohanty told DNA that the cloudy weather condition prevalent in the city is due to the incursion of moisture from Arabian Sea and due to convection activities. "We are not expecting any major or widespread rainfall for Ahmedabad during the next 4-5 days. However, isolated light showers can take place is parts of the city," she added. Due to the cloudy weather conditions, maximum temperature in the capital will also remain confined between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the minimum temperature in the capital is expected to be around 25-26 degrees Celsius during the next week.

FORECAST