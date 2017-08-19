HC pulls up AMC over poor roads

The Gujarat High Court has directed the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) vigilance cell to conduct an inquiry into washed away roads and potholes, and find out who is responsible for the poor work within four weeks. It has also asked the corporation to put all documents related to roads on court records.

The second division bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice BN Karia heard the PIL moved by Mustak Kadri, which stated that majority roads in the city have washed away in the first showers, and there more than 2,500 potholes.

The court in its order directed the corporation's vigilance cell and said, "It should conduct independent inquiry into pathetic roads, role of contractor and the concerned, who was supposed to keep check on the quality of the road. This exercise should be completed within four weeks and be reported to the high court."

The Municipal Commissioner has also been directed to put road tenders, bidding, quotations, bills raised by, work contract and payment released to the contractors, quality check report documents of last two years on the HC records.

AMC will have to publicise numbers of officers responsible for public works so that citizens can take up issues with them directly.

STRAY CATTLE

The HC in a contempt of court petition has concluded that there is disobedience and noncompliance of court's earlier order on the stray cattle menace. It has decided to give a week to the AMC and city police to act accordingly. If the order is not complied with, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (CNSD) and respective police inspector of the police station will be held responsible.