Hardik Patel plea: Gujarat High Court asks state to file affidavit

The Gujarat High Court has asked the government to file an affidavit in connection with a petition moved by Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel seeking a stay on his conviction by a Mehsana court in connection with a case of rioting in 2015.

The court gave time to the government to file the affidavit after the state counsel sought time for the same. Further hearing in the matter will now be held on March 19. The court also stated that a copy of the said affidavit should also be given to the petitioner.

It should be noted that earlier Justice RP Dholaria had recused himself from hearing the petition when it came before his court.

The matter then came up before Justice AG Uraizee.

Counsel for Patel, Rafik Lokhandwala and IH Saiyed had stated through the petition that Hardik wanted to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls but the provisions of The Representation of the People Act prevents a person convicted in a criminal case from contesting elections.

The petition further stated that all cases against Hardik were politically motivated. It said that while Hardik was fighting for a social cause, the cases against him were out of political rivalry. The petition also stated that prior to him taking up the reservation cause, no criminal cases have been registered against Hardik.

A sessions court in Visnagar had in July sentenced Hardik to two years' imprisonment for rioting and arson in the town in 2015, when the Patidar reservation stir was at its peak.

Though the High Court granted bail to Hardik, and also suspended his two-year sentence in August, his conviction was not stayed by the court. Because of the conviction, he is barred from contesting in elections.

Hardik, who announced a few days ago that he would be contesting in the upcoming elections, and also joined the Congress on Tuesday, had moved the high court seeking a stay on his conviction on March 9.